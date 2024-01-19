CPC allocates 385-mln-yuan Party fees to assist members in difficulties

Xinhua) 14:39, January 19, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee allocated 385 million yuan (54.1 million U.S. dollars) to assist Party members in difficulties during the New Year and Spring Festival holidays.

The fund comes from Party fees collected from CPC members and administered by the department on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

Veteran CPC members and retired officials also benefit from this plan.

The department stressed efforts to strengthen financial oversight and ensure the funds are delivered to the recipients before the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 10, 2024.

