Home>>
CPC allocates 385-mln-yuan Party fees to assist members in difficulties
(Xinhua) 14:39, January 19, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee allocated 385 million yuan (54.1 million U.S. dollars) to assist Party members in difficulties during the New Year and Spring Festival holidays.
The fund comes from Party fees collected from CPC members and administered by the department on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.
Veteran CPC members and retired officials also benefit from this plan.
The department stressed efforts to strengthen financial oversight and ensure the funds are delivered to the recipients before the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 10, 2024.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- World Athletics official hails China as contributor to marathon development
- Former chairman of China Everbright Group expelled from CPC
- Former senior Guangdong legislator expelled from CPC
- Former executive of China's oil giant expelled from CPC
- Former deputy general manager of China Taiping Insurance expelled from CPC, public office
- Standing Committee of Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee hears reports of five leading Party members groups and Secretariat
- Former senior Xizang political advisor expelled from CPC, public office
- CPC leadership hears work reports
- Revised CPC disciplinary regulations escort Party on new journey
- China's top discipline watchdog exposes cases of excessive formalism, bureaucratism
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.