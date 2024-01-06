Former senior Guangdong legislator expelled from CPC

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chen Jixing, a former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial People's Congress, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) over serious violations of discipline and law.

The decision came following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to a statement released by China's top anti-graft agency on Saturday.

The investigation found that Chen, who had lost his ideals and beliefs, had inappropriate relations with business people and resisted investigations into his conduct, the statement said.

He had engaged in activities in violation of the Party's eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct and taken undue advantage of his positions to seek profits for his relatives and others in matters such as business operation and obtaining loans, illegally accepting huge sums of money and valuables in return, among other misdeeds, the statement said, adding that these actions have gravely breached Party discipline and laws.

Chen's illicit gains will be confiscated, and his case will be transferred to prosecuting agencies for further review and prosecution, the statement said.

