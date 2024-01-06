Standing Committee of Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee hears reports of five leading Party members groups and Secretariat

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- On Jan. 4, the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a day-long meeting. The meeting heard work reports from the leading Party members groups of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the Supreme People's Court, and the Supreme People's Procuratorate. The meeting also listened to a work report from the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered an important speech.

It was noted at the meeting that since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee hears reports annually on the work of these five leading Party members groups, and a work report of the Secretariat of the Central Committee. This is an important institutional arrangement to uphold and strengthen the Party's overall leadership. It has been proven that this arrangement makes it possible for the Party to exercise overall leadership and coordinate the efforts of all sides, and maintain its unity and ability. It is conducive to allowing full play to the strengths of our socialist system with Chinese characteristics. This is the first time since the 20th CPC National Congress for the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to hold such a meeting. It is meant to consolidate and improve this arrangement.

It was noted at the meeting that since the 20th CPC National Congress, guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the five leading Party members groups have firmly upheld the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership, and earnestly studied and implemented the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress. They have performed duties with a focus on the overall work of the Party and the country, intensified self-reform efforts, fulfilled the responsibility of exercising full and rigorous Party governance, contributed to economic development and social stability, and made new achievements in all fields of their work.

It was noted at the meeting that since the 20th CPC National Congress, under the leadership of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee has taken a proactive approach, earnestly performed its duties, and done a lot of work in implementing the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee, strengthening the framework of Party regulations, and guiding the development and reform of people's organizations.

It was stressed at the meeting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and is a critical year for achieving the goals and tasks of the 14th Five-Year Plan. These five leading Party members groups must follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply understand the decisive significance of the affirmation of Xi Jinping's core position on the CPC Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and the affirmation of the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, become more conscious of the need to maintain political integrity, think in big-picture terms, follow the leadership core, and keep in alignment with the central Party leadership, and strengthen confidence in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics. They must uphold General Secretary Xi Jinping's core position on the CPC Central Committee and in the Party as a whole, and uphold the CPC Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership. They should comprehensively implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and the Second Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, and adhere to the highest political principle of the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee. They should never forget our original aspiration and founding mission, forge ahead with brave initiative and effective action to advance Chinese modernization, which is of utmost political importance. They should, under the unified command of the CPC Central Committee, do a good job in making concerted efforts to promote the implementation of the strategic deployment of the 20th CPC National Congress, and make greater contributions to building China into a strong country and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

It was emphasized at the meeting that for the new year, the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee should, in accordance with the arrangements and requirements of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and its standing committee, fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee. With focus on its own range of work, the Secretariat should strengthen its sense of political responsibility, fulfill its duties, improve its capability to deliberate important issues and get things done, prioritize key areas, ensure sound implementation of relevant policies and continue to fulfill the tasks assigned by the CPC Central Committee.

