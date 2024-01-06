Former chairman of China Everbright Group expelled from CPC

Xinhua) 15:46, January 06, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Tang Shuangning, former Party chief and chairman of China Everbright Group, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) over serious violations of discipline and law.

The decision came following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to a statement released by China's top anti-graft agency on Saturday.

The investigation found that Tang, who had lost his ideals and beliefs, failed to resolutely implement the major decisions and plans made by the CPC Central Committee, weakened the Party's leadership over the state-owned enterprise, and was ineffective in preventing and defusing financial risks, the statement said.

Tang also took undue advantage of his position to appropriate public assets and seek profits for others in matters such as obtaining loans and job promotions, and illegally accepted huge sums of money and valuables in return, among other misdeeds, the statement added.

These actions have gravely breached Party discipline. Tang is under suspicion of criminal offenses related to embezzlement and accepting bribes, according to the statement.

Tang's illicit gains will be confiscated, and his case will be transferred to prosecuting agencies for further review and prosecution, the statement said.

