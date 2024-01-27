Senior CPC official stresses high-quality Party building in central Party, state institutions

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the Working Committee of the Central Party and State Institutions, speaks at a conference on the Party work and discipline inspection work in central Party and state institutions in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Friday stressed promoting high-quality development of Party building across the board in central Party and state institutions to provide strong guarantee for promoting the building of a strong country and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through a Chinese path to modernization.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Working Committee of the Central Party and State Institutions, made the remarks at a conference on the Party work and discipline inspection work in central Party and state institutions.

Lauding new progress made in Party building in the past year, the meeting urged central Party and state institutions, Party organizations at all levels and Party members to gain a deep understanding of the new tasks and requirements faced by Party building in central Party and state institutions, and further enhance their sense of responsibility and mission to ensure implementation of tasks.

The meeting called for building on and expanding the progress made in the educational campaign and building stronger primary-level Party organizations.

The meeting also stressed advancing anti-corruption efforts, strengthening comprehensive management and regular oversight over Party members and cadres, and constantly stepping up oversight and discipline enforcement by commissions for discipline inspection.

