CPC allocates Party fees to education, training of grassroots members

Xinhua) 09:43, January 22, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has allocated 318 million yuan (44.2 million U.S. dollars) for purposes including enhancing the education and training of primary-level CPC members and cadres.

The fund comes from Party fees collected from CPC members and administered by the department on behalf of the CPC Central Committee, the department said in a statement.

The families of CPC members and cadres who died in the line of duty also benefit from this plan, said the department.

The funds will also be utilized to support the education and training sessions for CPC members and cadres in the 160 counties designated as national-level key counties that receive assistance for rural revitalization, according to the department.

The department stressed efforts to use the funds prudently, strengthen financial oversight, and ensure they are directed toward their designated purposes.

