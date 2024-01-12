China's education ministry outlines major tasks for year 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education outlined a series of major tasks for the year 2024 at a national education work meeting held on Thursday.

These tasks include constructing a new ecosystem and framework to implement the basic task of fostering virtue through education, reinforcing the leading role of higher education, consolidating the foundation of elementary education, and making vocational education more adaptable and appealing to the general public.

For the new year, the ministry also urged efforts to break new ground in the digitalization of education, promote high-quality opening up of the education sector, and nurture high-caliber talents inspired by good educational values.

