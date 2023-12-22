China to integrate patriotism education into curriculum

09:54, December 22, 2023 By Zhang Yuying ( Global Times

China will comprehensively integrate patriotism education into the curriculum, including various subjects and textbooks, China's Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Thursday. Experts noted that this will help to achieve the educational goal of cultivating students with patriotism.

The new requirement comes as the Patriotic Education Law is set to take effect on January 1, 2024, according to the China News Service.

The law stipulates that China will incorporate patriotism education into the national education system and clarifies the responsibilities that education departments and schools at various levels should fulfill.

Wang Daquan, deputy director-general of MOE's Department of Policies and Regulations, emphasized the need to integrate patriotism education throughout the entire process of school education. Schools at all levels should be guided to teach ideological and political theory courses. Besides, patriotism education should be incorporated into various subjects and textbooks, Wang said.

"This is conducive to improving the curriculum system that includes patriotic education, so as to achieve the educational goal of cultivating students with a patriotic spirit. It also further emphasizes and reaffirms the importance of patriotic education," Xiong Bingqi, director of the 21st Century Education Research Institute in Beijing, told the Global Times on Thursday.

Additionally, the patriotism education law explicitly states that on the National Day of the People's Republic of China (PRC), various forms of celebration activities should be held to carry out patriotism education.

As 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the PRC, an official from the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee stated at the press conference that it is an opportune time to implement the law and effectively carry out patriotism education. Currently, relevant departments are working on plans for next year's celebration, according to the official.

Xiong said it is necessary to strengthen patriotism education on occasions like the National Day, because it is important to enhance students' experience through various ceremonial activities in addition to curriculum education. "The students' personal experience will make patriotism education go beyond mere verbal expression."

Moreover, officials from the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress pointed out that patriotism education should be closely integrated with the inheritance and development of traditional Chinese culture while implementing the law, so as to promote cultural confidence.

"We should maintain an open and inclusive attitude, learn from the achievements of human civilization in patriotism education, and prevent interference from populism."

