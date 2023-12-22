Explainer: Enhancing patriotic education to build stronger country

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Promoting patriotic education with the help of law is significant for China in a critical stage of national rejuvenation, said a legislative specialist on Thursday.

It can help Chinese people carry forward their national spirit and pool strength in the new era, advancing their ambition to build a stronger country and realize national rejuvenation, said Yang Heqing, an official with the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

China adopted a law on patriotic education in October, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Lying at the heart of the national spirit of Chinese people, patriotism is a cultural bond that has inspired the people to unite as one and ceaselessly pursue self-improvement, said Yang at a press conference.

Despite the winter chill, thousands of people attended a ceremony to mourn the 300,000 victims of the Nanjing Massacre in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Dec. 13. Sirens sounded across the city.

Experts said patriotism is closely associated with cultural traditions, history, and a country's situation.

RESPONSE TO THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE

China began drafting such a law in July 2022 in response to a growing call from all walks of life for patriotic education under the rule of law.

After the Standing Committee of the 14th NPC was elected earlier this year, the legislation entered a fast track, with opinions solicited from the public, lawmakers, and jurists on different levels.

Yu Xiangchen, a senior high school student from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, made his voice heard at a consultation organized by a local legislative outreach office in May.

He advised lawmakers to set up a separate clause to enhance patriotic education in cyberspace. Including Yu, five middle school students delivered 12 suggestions for the draft law.

Ou Fenglian, director of a neighborhood committee in Jiangmen city, south China's Guangdong Province, suggested that greater efforts be made to promote traditional festivals, including increasing content of patriotism.

After the draft law was made public for comments and opinions, lawmakers received approximately 600 pieces of suggestions, which addressed areas concerning the content, forms, and effectiveness of patriotic education.

CONTENT OF THE LAW

The law will provide legal safeguards for the country to carry out patriotic education in an extensive, in-depth, persistent, and effective manner, said Yang, adding that it stresses an education covering the public.

According to the law, patriotic education involves areas such as ideology and politics, history and culture, national symbols, the beauty of the motherland, national unity and ethnic solidarity, national security and defense, and the deeds of heroes and role models.

While it promotes patriotism, the law stresses the need to be rational, inclusive, and open-minded, open the country to the world more, and embrace other civilizations.

The law mandates that patriotic education shall respect other countries' history and cultural traditions and draw inspiration from all of human civilization's outstanding achievements.

RESOURCES & FACILITIES

Resources related to the heritage of the Communist Party of China, historical relics, and cultural facilities are expected to have an important role to play in patriotic education, according to the law.

More efforts will be made to promote the integration of culture and tourism, creating more colorful, attractive programs and products, said Zhou Jiucai with the Policy and Regulation Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism at the press conference.

The official said the ministry will continue to encourage the research and utilization of revolutionary cultural artifacts, traditional skills and techniques, and resources related to the Party's heritage.

It will also support museums, intangible cultural heritage halls and revolutionary memorial halls using digital technology to enhance the display effect and help more cultural artifacts and intangible cultural heritage enter campuses.

The official added more folk culture activities will take place around traditional Chinese festivals such as the Chinese New Year, the Lantern Festival, and the Dragon Boat Festival to promote patriotism.

