56.4 pct of China's postgraduates hold professional degrees

Xinhua) 15:51, December 19, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- As of 2022, around 56.4 percent of China's postgraduates hold professional degrees, compared with 32.29 percent in 2012, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Tuesday.

Since the introduction of the professional degree system in 1990, professional degrees in China have witnessed a growing diversity of disciplines and a substantial increase in the number of admissions, according to the MOE.

The framework for both academic degrees and professional degrees has fundamentally taken shape, the MOE said.

China currently offers professional degrees in 67 disciplines, meeting the country's requirements and contributing to the high-quality development of industries, the MOE added.

