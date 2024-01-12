China to expand general sign language, braille in special education schools

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China will accelerate the promotion of the use of national general sign language and braille across special education schools, the China Disabled Persons' Federation said on Thursday.

According to a circular jointly issued by the federation and the Ministry of Education, by 2025, general sign language and braille will be widely used in schools accommodating students with hearing and visual disabilities.

The circular called on special education schools to integrate general sign language and braille into teaching practices. It also required local authorities to carry out special training in this regard, with the aim of expanding the training services to all special-education teachers by 2025.

