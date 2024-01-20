Former ICBC discipline chief expelled from CPC

January 20, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Liu Lixian, former member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) committee of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and former head of its discipline inspection commission, has been expelled from the CPC over serious violations of discipline and law.

The decision came following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to a statement released by China's top anti-graft agency on Friday.

The investigation found that Liu had lost his ideals and beliefs and betrayed his original aspirations and mission. Disloyal and dishonest to the Party, he illegally obtained foreign status and did not declare it to authorities, the statement said.

Liu was found to have sought benefits for others in official selection and employee recruitment, while accepting money and valuables in exchange. He intervened in market economy activities and traded power for money, according to the statement.

These actions have gravely breached Party discipline and laws, according to the statement.

Liu's illicit gains will be confiscated, and his case will be transferred to prosecuting agencies for further review and prosecution, the statement said.

