Former ICBC discipline chief expelled from CPC
BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Liu Lixian, former member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) committee of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and former head of its discipline inspection commission, has been expelled from the CPC over serious violations of discipline and law.
The decision came following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to a statement released by China's top anti-graft agency on Friday.
The investigation found that Liu had lost his ideals and beliefs and betrayed his original aspirations and mission. Disloyal and dishonest to the Party, he illegally obtained foreign status and did not declare it to authorities, the statement said.
Liu was found to have sought benefits for others in official selection and employee recruitment, while accepting money and valuables in exchange. He intervened in market economy activities and traded power for money, according to the statement.
These actions have gravely breached Party discipline and laws, according to the statement.
Liu's illicit gains will be confiscated, and his case will be transferred to prosecuting agencies for further review and prosecution, the statement said.
Photos
Related Stories
- CPC allocates 385-mln-yuan Party fees to assist members in difficulties
- World Athletics official hails China as contributor to marathon development
- Former chairman of China Everbright Group expelled from CPC
- Former senior Guangdong legislator expelled from CPC
- Former executive of China's oil giant expelled from CPC
- Former deputy general manager of China Taiping Insurance expelled from CPC, public office
- Standing Committee of Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee hears reports of five leading Party members groups and Secretariat
- Former senior Xizang political advisor expelled from CPC, public office
- CPC leadership hears work reports
- Revised CPC disciplinary regulations escort Party on new journey
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.