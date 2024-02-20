Home>>
Booklet containing CPC's regulations on study of Party's history published
(Xinhua) 14:40, February 20, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- A booklet containing the regulations on the study of the Party's history, which was recently released by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has been published.
The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.
Comprising six chapters and 34 articles, the regulations outline general principles, leadership structures, responsibilities, content, and methods for the study of the Party's history.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- CPC issues regulations on study of Party's history
- CPC leadership extends festive greetings to cultural workers, scientists
- CPC theoretical study motivates Party members to be better doers
- Senior CPC official calls for enhancing results of Party-wide education campaign
- Senior CPC official urges high-quality development of discipline inspection, supervision work
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.