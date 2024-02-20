Booklet containing CPC's regulations on study of Party's history published

Xinhua) 14:40, February 20, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- A booklet containing the regulations on the study of the Party's history, which was recently released by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has been published.

The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

Comprising six chapters and 34 articles, the regulations outline general principles, leadership structures, responsibilities, content, and methods for the study of the Party's history.

