CPC issues regulations on study of Party's history

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has released regulations on the study of the Party's history.

The introduction of the regulations holds significant importance in promoting regular, long-term study of the Party's history, and encouraging the entire Party and society to draw wisdom and inspiration from the Party's history, according to a circular issued by the CPC Central Committee.

Comprising six chapters and 34 articles, the document outlines general principles, leadership structures, responsibilities, content, and methods for the study of the Party's history.

Serving as the core internal guidelines of the CPC for organizing and conducting the study program, the regulations delineate four primary objectives of the study program: strengthening understanding, conviction, integrity, and diligence through continued study of the Party's history, according to the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee.

The document prioritizes the study of the Party's new theories in the program, noting that the main methods for conducting the study of history include self-directed learning by Party members and organized group learning sessions.

The regulations point out the need to develop an accurate understanding of the underlying trends and defining features of the CPC's history of evolution, correctly understand the major events, meetings, and figures in Party history, properly address the mistakes and setbacks that have occurred on the Party's path forward, resolutely oppose and resist historical nihilism, and make official history the consensus of the entire Party and society.

In line with directives from the CPC Central Committee, Party committees at all levels are tasked with earnestly fulfilling their responsibilities, implementing effective measures, and ensuring the practical application of the provisions outlined in the regulations.

