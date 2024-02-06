Senior CPC official calls for enhancing results of Party-wide education campaign

Xinhua) 09:13, February 06, 2024

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, addresses a meeting attended by heads of the country's organization departments in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Monday urged efforts to consolidate and further expand the results of a Party-wide education campaign on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting attended by heads of the country's organization departments.

Cai urged for the establishment of a long-term mechanism for theoretical education, attaching greater importance to the study and education of the theories of Chinese modernization, and laying solid ideological and political foundation for the advancement of Chinese modernization.

He also noted that it is important to enhance education on political loyalty and facilitate the cultivation and practice of the right view on performance evaluation.

Party cadres, particularly leading officials, must be supervised in a strict manner, said Cai, adding that more efforts are needed in enhancing the capabilities of officials.

Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, presided over the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)