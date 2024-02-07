CPC theoretical study motivates Party members to be better doers

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- A meeting was held on Feb. 4 to summarize a Party-wide education campaign on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

In his speech which was conveyed at the meeting, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said the education campaign has helped solve problems that hinder high-quality development, and address those that the people are concerned about the most, as well as prominent problems in Party building.

Since the launch of the campaign in April last year, CPC members across China have taken education as another motivation to further their work.

BETTER WORK CONDUCT

Liu Hao, a government official in Linhe District of Bayannur City, Inner Mongolia, said local officials are incorporating the requirement with a focus on the grassroots, which is highlighted in the campaign, in their everyday work.

The government of the district, in which an industrial park is located, has set up a special working team to help enterprises in addressing their construction and production challenges, allowing relevant projects to begin operation at an early date.

"The team staff would respond in a timely manner, working on the spot and seeking a prompt solution," Liu said.

As the Spring Festival draws near, Zhao Zijian, Party chief of Zangke Township of Liuzhi Special District in Guizhou, has held a meeting with local villagers to discuss measures to improve local living environment.

Since the education campaign was launched, the township's 45 Party officials and members have visited the locality's 11 villages, meeting with the villagers and working to solve their concerns at their homes.

"As the officials are working in a more down-to-earth manner, they have more opportunities to communicate with the members of the public face-to-face, thus gaining a better understanding of what the people really want and what they really need," Zhao said.

SOLUTIONS MATTER

Throughout the education campaign, CPC members nationwide have been working hard to respond to prominent concerns related to the livelihoods of the people.

In Nanjing, capital city of Jiangsu Province, Lu Xin, as a community Party member, has organized his colleagues and volunteers to guide orderly vehicle parking within the neighborhood.

It is one of the actions taken by the community's CPC members to tackle public concerns since the launch of the education campaign. Others include exploring diverse dispute mediation methods.

In Jiangxi Province's Ganzhou City, a county hospital has been prioritizing the needs of the locals through measures that include establishing a shared diagnosis mechanism between county and township hospitals and introducing standardized operation of grassroots health centers.

"Our goal is to provide high-quality medical services at people's doorsteps," said Liu Zhengning, Party chief of the hospital.

As one of the outcomes yielded through the education campaign, Party members in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, have identified 139,000 locations with road pits and damages, completing repairs for nearly all of them.

Speaking on future efforts to consolidate and expand what has been achieved in the campaign, Liu from Inner Mongolia has pledged to further improve the Party conduct to deliver better service to the enterprises.

"We are determined to use innovative methods for strengthening Party building to improve community governance capacity and our work in various realms such as elderly care," said Lu Xin from Nanjing.

