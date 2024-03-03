Xi urges young officials to take on historical task on new journey

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) held an opening ceremony on the morning of March 1 for the training program for young and middle-aged officials for the spring semester of 2024. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, gave important instructions. He emphasized that young officials are a new force in the development of the Party's and the country's cause, and successors to the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics. On the new journey, young officials, with heavy responsibilities on their shoulders and great accomplishments to make, must keep firmly in mind the Party's original aspiration and mission, strive hard to make progress and do a good job in taking on their historical mission.

Xi stressed that they should consciously and firmly believe in, and implement the Party's new theories, and keep enhancing cohesion and forging their souls with the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Xi urged them to keep strengthening and cementing their faith and ideal, have a strong political standing, and effectively improve their understanding of the Marxist theory and their ability to apply it.

It is imperative for young officials to be conscious role models in practicing loyalty and honesty toward the Party, take a clear-cut stance in maintaining political integrity, and greatly improve their capacities for political judgment, thinking, and implementation. They should strictly abide by the Party's political discipline and rules, speak their minds, do solid work, be honest, and always keep aligned with the CPC Central Committee. They should also commit themselves to selfless dedication, striving to bring more benefits to the people. This requires them to put the people in the paramount position and cultivate a correct understanding of what it means to perform well. They should carry out the Party's mass line for the new era, improve their capacities for working with the people, and put their hearts and souls into addressing the pressing concerns of the people, so as to constantly increase people's sense of fulfillment, happiness, and security.

They are required to work hard and be courageous enough to shoulder responsibilities and perform their duties. They should carry out reform and innovation with determination, and have the courage and ability to carry out struggle. They should be willing and ready to take on the heaviest burdens, confront the toughest challenges, and handle the most difficult tasks, constantly opening new ground in their work by facing and solving problems head-on. They should act as strong promoters of establishing a sound political environment, and carry out thorough self-reform. They should remain frugal and humble. It is essential for them to firmly oppose pointless formalities, bureaucratism, and privilege-seeking mindsets and practices, so as to forever maintain the political integrity of uprightness and honesty as they should as members of the CPC.

Xi made it a requirement for Party organizations at all levels to work with a strong sense of political responsibility and historical mission, doing a good job in the fundamental work of cultivating more qualified successors to carry forward the cause of the Party and the country. They should optimize the mechanism of training and selecting excellent young officials on a regular basis, strictly educate, manage and supervise young officials, and continuously train and bring up reliable successors capable of taking on the great task of building China into a strong country and realizing national rejuvenation.

Xi's important instructions were conveyed at the opening ceremony. Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.

Cai noted in his speech that General Secretary Xi's important instructions are profound and insightful and of great political, ideological, guiding and pertinent significance. They should serve to mobilize and motivate young officials to embark on a new journey and make achievements in the new era. They should function as a handbook for their healthy growth, and serve as a sound guide to ensure a good job in work related to young officials. The instructions therefore must be conscientiously studied and resolutely implemented.

Cai put forward hopes and requirements for young officials. They are as follows: strengthen theoretical study and have a good command of abilities to put theories into practice, thoroughly study and have an in-depth understanding of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as what is the most fundamental and crucial, have a good command of its scientific system, core essence and practical requirements, and turn what they have learned into what they do in performing their duties and promoting the cause of the Party and the country.

It is a must to remain loyal and honest to the Party, lay a solid political foundation, forever uphold the Party's guideline, follow the Party's will and stay committed to the Party's mission. Young officials must gain a deep understanding of the decisive significance of establishing Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and establishing the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, uphold Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and uphold the Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership. They must have firm ideals and convictions, raise organizational awareness, be honest and aboveboard, and match their deeds to their words. It is important for them to foster a sincere care for and strive for the well-being of the people, stand firmly with the people, and maintain a people-centered mindset, so as to regard working for the people's well-being as the most crucial aspect of their job performance and immerse themselves in practical work to address the issues that are important to people's livelihoods. They must make efforts to actively fulfill their duties, act with a sense of responsibility, apply a realistic and pragmatic approach and make solid progress, be determined to carry out reforms and overcome difficulties, have the courage to respond to various challenges and prevent risks, and take effective measures to address real issues.

It is imperative for them to strictly observe the Party's discipline and rules, always be honest and clean, always be highly conscious of the importance to abide by the Party's rules and the country's laws, and keep the consciousness of self-examination, be prudent as if treading on thin ice and subject themselves to strict Party supervision and discipline, so as to jointly cultivate a wholesome political atmosphere of integrity. They are required to keep in mind what the Party and the people expect of them, bear the mission of the times in mind and on shoulders, and dedicate themselves to the Party, the nation and the people, so as to contribute to the great endeavor of building China into a strong country and realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

Li Ganjie presided over the opening ceremony. Jiang Xinzhi and Chen Xi were present.

Trainees of the 2024 spring training program for young and middle-aged officials at the Party School participated in the opening ceremony, and leading officials from relevant central Party departments sat in on it.

