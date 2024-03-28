CPC publishes sixth selection of regulations

Xinhua) 11:34, March 28, 2024

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) recently published a selection of its regulations, marking the sixth volume in this series.

The latest volume encompasses 127 sets of regulations and regulatory documents formulated by the CPC Central Committee, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and the working bodies under the CPC Central Committee between October 2017 and October 2022.

Its contents pertain to how the Party takes a leadership role and builds itself in all aspects and across all fields, holding authoritative, guiding, and practical significance.

The selection was composed by a department responsible for Party regulations under the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and published by the Law Press.

