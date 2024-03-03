CPC Party school holds opening ceremony for spring semester

Xinhua) 11:28, March 03, 2024

Chen Xi, president of the Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), attends the opening ceremony of a training program for young and middle-aged officials for the spring semester of 2024 at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) on March 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The Party School of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) on Friday held an opening ceremony for its 2024 spring semester.

Chen Xi, the president of the school and academy, attended the ceremony and delivered a speech.

In his speech, Chen urged leading cadres to deepen their understanding of the Party's self-reform constantly.

Chen also called on them to translate what they learn into real action to advance their work, and to consciously set an example for self-reform.

