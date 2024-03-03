Xi stresses high-quality development of new energy, greater contributions to building clean, beautiful world

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held the 12th group study session on new energy technology and China's energy security on the afternoon of Feb. 29. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, while presiding over the session, stressed that energy security bears heavily on the overall economic and social development. To respond to global climate change, the international community has reached the consensus to actively develop clean energy and promote the green and low-carbon transition in economic and social development. We should follow this general trend, seize the opportunities, and intensify efforts to promote high-quality development of new energy in China. In this way, we will secure safe and reliable energy supply for advancing Chinese modernization, and make greater contributions to the building of a clean and beautiful world.

Professor Liu Jizhen, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering and director of the State Key Laboratory of Alternate Electrical Power System with Renewable Energy Sources, gave a lecture on the topic and offered his advice on the related work. Members of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau listened attentively and had a discussion.

Xi delivered an important address following the lecture and discussion sessions. He said that China has stepped up its efforts to establish a new type of energy system since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, which has continuously consolidated the foundation for energy security and provided strong support for the country's economic and social development. At the same time, it should be noted that China still faces challenges in the development of energy resources, including high pressure from energy demand, multiple constraints on energy supply as well as the arduous tasks posed by the imperative of achieving a green and low-carbon transition. The solution is to vigorously promote the development of new energy resources.

Xi stressed that China is abundant in resources such as wind power and photovoltaics, and has tremendous potential for developing new energy. Through continuous efforts and the accumulation of experience, China's new energy technologies and equipment manufacturing have led the world. China has built the world's largest environmentally clean power supply system. New-energy vehicles, lithium batteries, and photovoltaic products are highly competitive in the international market. China has established a solid foundation for developing new energy resources, playing a significant part in driving the global energy transformation and responding to climate change.

Xi noted the need to ensure both the development of new energy and national energy security, adhere to the principle of making plans first, strengthening the top-level design, and doing a good job in overall consideration for coordinated development of the energy sector. It is imperative to properly handle the relationship between new energy and traditional energy, overall and local interests, government and market, energy development and its conservation and utilization, so as to promote the high-quality development of new energy.

Xi stressed that it is imperative to set sights on the global frontiers of energy science and technology and focus on the key fields and major needs in the sector. It is essential to choose the right path for technological innovation, leverage the strength of the new system for mobilizing resources nationwide in a joint effort to achieve breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields, and strengthen the application of scientific research outcomes, so as to develop energy technology and its related industries into a new growth driver to boost the upgrading of China's industries and promote the development of new productive forces.

Xi pointed out that it is imperative to respond to the needs of energy transition by building a robust infrastructure network for new energy. This includes advancing the intelligent transformation of power grid infrastructure and the construction of smart microgrids, so as to boost the grid's capability to integrate, distribute and regulate clean energy. It is also important to accelerate the building of a charging infrastructure network to support the rapid development of new energy vehicles.

Xi stressed the need to deepen international cooperation in the innovation in new energy technology. The cooperation along the new energy industrial chain should be advanced in an orderly manner to establish a new model of win-win cooperation for green and low-carbon energy transition. It is essential to get deeply involved in the transformation of international energy governance and promote the establishment of a global energy governance system that is fair, just, balanced and inclusive.

Lastly, Xi emphasized that achieving self-reliance and strength in science and technology requires not only grasping the general direction of current sci-tech development, but also giving prominence to our own imperatives, taking problem- and demand-oriented approaches, and thus promoting the efficiency and effectiveness of input in scientific and technological innovation.

