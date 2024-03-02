Xi congratulates Tamas Sulyok on election as Hungarian president
BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated Tamas Sulyok on his election as Hungarian president.
In recent years, China-Hungary relations have maintained a high level of development, characterized by frequent high-level exchanges and fruitful cooperation in various fields, Xi remarked, adding that the two countries have worked well together in international and regional affairs.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Hungary, and bilateral relations are facing new important opportunities for development, the Chinese president noted.
Xi said he highly values the development of China-Hungary relations, and stands ready to work together with Sulyok to continue the traditional friendship between the two peoples, deepen political mutual trust and exchanges and cooperation in various fields, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and lead the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Hungary to a new level.
