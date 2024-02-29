Home>>
Xi's article on strengthening, improving work of CPPCC to be published
(Xinhua) 15:57, February 29, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on strengthening and improving the work of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and fully developing consultative democracy will be published on Friday.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's fifth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
