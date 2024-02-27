Senior Party officials submit written reports on their work to CPC Central Committee and Xi

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- According to the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's regulations, every year, members of the Political Bureau and the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, members of the leading Party members groups of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the State Council and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and secretaries of the leading Party members groups of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate should submit written reports on their work to the CPC Central Committee and its General Secretary Xi Jinping. Following the regulations, these officials have recently submitted their reports to the CPC Central Committee and Xi.

Xi carefully reviewed the work reports and put forth important requirements, emphasizing that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and is a crucial year for the country to fulfill the goals and tasks it set out in its 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25).

It is essential to fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and the second plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, said Xi.

Xi urged them to consciously maintain political integrity, think in big-picture terms, follow the leadership core and keep in alignment with the central Party leadership, to bolster confidence in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, uphold the core position of the General Secretary on the CPC Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and uphold the Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership.

It is also important for them to take the lead in consolidating and expanding the gains in the Party-wide education campaign on the study and implementation of the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and ensure the effective implementation of the decisions, plans and tasks formulated by the CPC Central Committee in order to advance Chinese modernization, Xi added.

Xi stressed the need to follow the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, and implement the requirements of pursuing progress amidst stability, promoting stability through progress, and establishing the new before casting off the old. It is essential to faithfully implement the new development philosophy on all fronts, further deepen reforms comprehensively, consolidate the positive trend of economic recovery, and continuously improve people's wellbeing.

Xi said that it is a must to establish a view of performance that benefits the people. They must set an example in implementing the Party's mass line in the new era, and rectifying the entrenched malfeasance of pointless formalities and bureaucratism, with a view to effectively alleviating the burdens at the grassroots level and advancing work by improving conduct, he added.

Xi urged them to maintain the spirit of self-reform, set an example in honesty and self-discipline, and fulfill their responsibilities of exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance. Xi required them to act on their own principal responsibilities, strengthen their political responsibility, pay more attention to key areas and grasp key issues, forge ahead with determination, do solid work, further concentrate the Party's and the country's endeavors on advancing Chinese modernization, and work together to build China into a strong country and achieve national rejuvenation.

