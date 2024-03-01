Xi urges young officials to take on historical task on new journey

Xinhua) 16:06, March 01, 2024

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping said young officials are successors to the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics and called on them to stay true to the Party's founding mission, work hard and take on their historical task on the new journey.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an important instruction conveyed at the opening ceremony of a training program for young and middle-aged officials at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)