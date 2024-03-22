Senior CPC official urges improving united front work

Xinhua) 11:29, March 22, 2024

FUZHOU, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Shi Taifeng, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has issued requirements on improving united front work, urging that responsibilities in this regard be clearly defined, and relevant tasks be implemented.

Shi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, issued the requirements during an inspection tour to east China's Fujian Province.

During the inspection, Shi visited enterprises, religious venues, residential communities and several museums in the cities of Xiamen and Quanzhou.

Shi emphasized upholding the Party's overall leadership throughout the process and in all aspects of united front work. He called for efforts on boosting confidence in development and promoting high-quality development.

Stressing that religions in China must be Chinese in orientation, Shi underlined the need to cultivate religious professionals and facilitate international exchanges in the field of religion.

In addition, Shi also highlighted the role of overseas Chinese in China's national rejuvenation, adding that more effort should be made on enhancing theoretical and political guidance, so as to better unite overseas Chinese.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)