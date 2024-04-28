Book commemorates 120th birth anniversary of late CPC leader Ren Bishi

Xinhua) 14:02, April 28, 2024

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- A book commemorating the 120th birth anniversary of Ren Bishi, an important member of the first generation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) central collective leadership with Comrade Mao Zedong at its core, has been published.

The book, with its title roughly translating to "Ren Bishi on Party Building," was compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee.

It contains 59 important writings by Ren from January 1925 to April 1949 on Party building, including articles, reports, speeches, letters and telegrams, 11 of which have been published for the first time.

Published by the Central Party Literature Press, the book is distributed across the county.

