CPC delegation visits Armenia

Xinhua) 14:36, April 20, 2024

YEREVAN, April 19 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Civil Contract Party of Armenia, a delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) visited Armenia from Wednesday to Friday.

During the visit, the Chinese delegation, led by Chen Zhou, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, held meetings with Armenian officials including Vice President of the Armenian National Assembly Hakob Arshakyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Civil Contract Party and Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan, Head of the National Assembly Civil Contract Faction Hayk Konjoryan, and Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan, respectively.

During the meetings, the delegation briefed the Armenian officials about major achievements in the development of the CPC and the country in the new era, and the two sides exchanged views on party-to-party exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

The Armenian side said it is willing to strengthen exchanges between the two parties, deepen exchanges and mutual learning, and jointly promote the development of Armenia-China relations.

