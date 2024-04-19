CPC launches new round of disciplinary inspection, targeting economic, financial sector

Xinhua) 10:20, April 19, 2024

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Fifteen teams of disciplinary inspectors have been stationed at 34 economic work departments and financial agencies to carry out discipline inspection as of Wednesday, according to an official statement released Thursday.

This is the third round of routine disciplinary inspection launched by the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

According to the statement, this new round of disciplinary inspection will focus on the duty performance of Party organizations in the targeted units regarding promoting high-quality development, fending off and defusing major risks, promoting in-depth reform and high-quality opening up, and other issues.

The inspection teams will stay at the units assigned to them for around three months, during which hotlines and mailboxes will be set up to solicit reports on the breach of discipline and other problems involving Party officials and personnel in key positions in these units.

The inspectors are ready to receive complaints from the public until July 12, 2024.

