20th CPC Central Committee to hold 3rd plenary session in July

Xinhua) 15:07, April 30, 2024

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will be held in Beijing in July, according to a decision made at a CPC Central Committee Political Bureau meeting on Tuesday.

According to the main agenda of the session, the Political Bureau will report its work to the Central Committee, and the session will primarily study issues concerning further comprehensively deepening reform and advancing Chinese modernization.

The Political Bureau meeting also analyzed the current economic situation and economic work, and deliberated a document on policies and measures for continuously advancing the high-quality integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

Reform and opening up has become an effective instrument for the cause of the Party and the people to make great strides in keeping up with the times, the meeting said.

As the current and future periods are critical for building a strong country and realizing national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, China's reform must continue in the face of complex international and domestic situations, a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial changes, and the new anticipation of the people, according to the meeting.

Deepening reform is a natural requirement for upholding and improving the socialist system with Chinese characteristics and modernizing China's governance system and capacity, the meeting said.

It is also essential to implementing the new development philosophy and better adapting to the evolution of the principal contradiction facing Chinese society, ensuring that all the people share the benefits of modernization more fully and fairly, coping with major risks and challenges, winning the strategic initiative in the increasingly fierce international competition and building a stronger Marxist party, the meeting noted.

The whole Party must put reform in a more prominent position and deepen reform in all respects with a focus on promoting Chinese modernization, the meeting said.

