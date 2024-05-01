CPC Party school holds spring semester graduation ceremony

Xinhua) 13:15, May 01, 2024

Chen Xi, president of the Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), attends a graduation ceremony for the 2024 spring semester and presents certificates to the first batch of graduates for the semester on April 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) on Tuesday held a graduation ceremony for the 2024 spring semester.

Chen Xi, president of the school and academy, presented certificates to the semester's first group of 463 graduates.

Five graduate representatives gave speeches during the ceremony. They believed that the ongoing Party discipline education campaign has injected great impetus into the study and application of related theories.

The graduates pledged to transform the knowledge they have acquired into concrete achievements in their work to promote high-quality development.

