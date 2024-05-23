Senior Chinese legislator emphasizes enhancing legal guarantee for boosting ethnic solidarity, progress

Xinhua) 08:31, May 23, 2024

CHANGCHUN, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Li Hongzhong has called for efforts in forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation and enhancing the legal guarantee for advancing ethnic solidarity and progress.

Li, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during a research tour to northeast China's Jilin Province from Monday to Wednesday.

During the tour, Li visited residential communities, rural areas, a local agricultural product processing enterprise, and the Jilin Museum.

While attending a symposium in Changchun, Li noted that advancing ethnic solidarity and progress is a major task in forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, and called for redoubled efforts in improving the laws and regulations in this regard.

He also said that it is imperative to follow the fundamental guidance of the Constitution, maintain that all ethnic groups are equal and all are equal before the law, and safeguard the lawful rights and interests of all ethnic groups in accordance with the law.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)