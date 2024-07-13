How global political parties draw lessons from CPC's stewardship of China

Xinhua) 09:37, July 13, 2024

This aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2024 shows the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)

Through interparty exchanges with the CPC, foreign political leaders have gained insights into the ruling party's governance approach, its commitment to a people-centered philosophy at home and its devotion to human well-being across the board.

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Over the past century, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has guided China through profound transformations, achieving remarkable success. It will continue to advance the country's reform and development.

Through interparty exchanges with the CPC, foreign political leaders have gained insights into the ruling party's governance approach, its commitment to a people-centered philosophy at home and its devotion to human well-being across the board. Leaders say they look forward to enhancing cooperation with the CPC to bolster the modernization drive in their own country and contribute to global prosperity.

PUTTING PEOPLE FIRST

In 2018, Bounnhang Vorachith, then general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and president of Laos, visited Shibadong, a village home to the Miao ethnic group in central China's Hunan Province that was once a poor mountain-locked village.

Bounnhang wrote to the villagers in 2019, acknowledging the village's success and highlighting its potential as an inspiration for his country's poverty reduction strategies.

The village, where Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, first proposed "targeted poverty alleviation" in 2013, has become a model of success in poverty reduction. Having developed industries like tourism, bottled mineral water and Miao embroidery, residents' per capita income has surged from 1,688 yuan (232 U.S. dollars) in 2013 to 23,505 yuan (3,235 dollars) in 2022, and the collective economy has grown from zero to 3.8 million yuan (523,012 dollars).

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2023 shows Shibadong Village in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Like Bounnhang, many from countries such as Spain, Namibia, Nepal and Singapore, who stepped foot in rural China, have witnessed firsthand the CPC's efforts to improve the well-being of people and their increasing recognition and trust in the ruling party, which they believe offers valuable insights for political parties in other countries.

"There is general satisfaction and comprehensive acceptance of the policies pursued by the Chinese state ... tangible results that are reflected in the reality of the lives of hundreds of millions of Chinese people," Ahmed Bahaa El-Din Shaaban, secretary-general of the Egyptian Socialist Party, told Xinhua, noting the leadership role of the CPC "appears to be a matter subject to historical consensus."

Shaaban participated in dozens of meetings with Chinese officials and visited multiple locations in the country. Shaaban said he was "amazed that social transformation was not limited to improving housing or education conditions or improving the economic conditions of these areas, but rather the success was completed by training farmers on how to sell their produce in a bid to further improve their economic standing.

Under the CPC's leadership, China has within a decade successfully helped around 100 million people leave absolute poverty behind, winning the battle against destitution in a country of 1.4 billion people. It also established the world's largest education, social security and healthcare systems.

The fundamental purpose of the century-old CPC has always been to be a political party of, by, and for the people.

The CPC has consistently adhered to the governance principle of "putting people first," serving as a valuable example for political parties worldwide, Sykhoun Bounvilay, a retired senior diplomat of Laos, told Xinhua.

Jose Luis Centella, president of the Communist Party of Spain, said the CPC has maintained close ties with the Chinese people, placing them at the center and treating their everyday concerns as a major priority. Under the leadership of the CPC, China has demonstrated to the world that a socialist system can create wealth, achieve social equity and lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, enabling them to enjoy a moderately prosperous life.

A PARTY OF REFORMERS

"The people's aspiration for a better life is what we have been striving for, and promoting reform and boosting development boils down to that ultimate goal as well," Xi said while presiding over a symposium attended by representatives from businesses and academia in May.

Throughout its 103-year history, the CPC has consistently demonstrated the courage and wisdom necessary for reform, say observers. During crucial moments in the country's development and pursuit of national rejuvenation, the party has demonstrated sharp insight and decisive action. This has led the people to confront challenges and overcome difficulties, constantly advancing the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

"The CPC has always tried to resist dogmatism by going back to Marxism, rereading the classics constantly, creatively, dynamically, and rethinking the connections between theory and practice, adapting Marxism to concrete local conditions, said Vinnie Molina, president of the Communist Party of Australia (CPA), recognizing that this is one of the important experiences from the CPC in leading China to make continuous progress.

Since 1978, when China embarked on reform and opening up, there have been profound changes in the lives of ordinary people. In 2012, when Xi was elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, China had become the world's second-largest economy, with a per-capita GDP of over 6,000 dollars.

Photo taken on March 4, 2020 shows the skyscrapers of the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Instead of resting on past laurels, the CPC, under Xi's leadership, remains committed to continuing reforms.

"The easy part of the job has been done to the satisfaction of all. What is left are tough bones that are hard to chew," Xi said in 2012.

At the third plenary session of the 18th CPC Central Committee, held in 2013, Xi listed a series of challenges facing China's development, including corruption, unsustainable development and environmental issues. During this session, a decision on "major issues concerning comprehensively deepening reforms" was also approved.

In the ten years since then, the CPC has put forward more than 2,000 reform measures, enabling the country to address challenges like poverty alleviation, pollution control and anti-corruption with realistic and problem-oriented approaches.

The CPC's measures to strengthen discipline and combat corruption are areas of significant interest for many foreign political parties and experts seeking valuable practices to adopt.

Chea Munyrith, president of the Cambodian Chinese Evolution Researcher Association, told Xinhua that what is most admirable about the CPC is its spirit of self-reform as a ruling party. This is a significant distinction between the CPC and many other political parties worldwide and is one of the key reasons for its long-term governance, Munyrith said.

He said China's remarkable developmental achievements are closely linked to the CPC's commitment to improving Party conduct, building integrity, and combating corruption. The CPC continuously works to enhance its systems for exercising thorough and effective self-governance within the Party.

Such practices provide valuable lessons for others, Munyrith added.

On July 15, the CPC will convene the third plenary session of its 20th Central Committee in Beijing. At this session, a series of reforms are expected to be discussed to chart the course for the world's second-largest economy.

The CPC has the ability "to keep moving, never losing the principles of dialectical materialism, always correcting errors and fronting up to new challenges," said Molina, noting that his party maintains regular communications with the CPC and that a report from a CPA delegation who visited China recently was "very positive."

COMMITMENT TO HUMAN PROGRESS

Led by the CPC, China is widely praised not only for its own development but also for leading the international community, especially developing countries, forward, said Jacques Cheminade, chairman of the French party Solidarity and Progress, noting that in the current global landscape, the CPC is a beacon of mutual learning and exchanges.

In March 2023, Xi put forward the Global Civilization Initiative at a dialogue between the CPC and other global political parties held via video link. It is a clear demonstration of the CPC's sincere willingness to work with political parties from different countries to advance modernization with distinct national characteristics, promote global civilization exchanges and mutual learning, and contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The CPC prizes interparty exchanges. These interactions have increased cooperation and provided numerous opportunities to learn from China's poverty alleviation measures. Munyrith, who has participated in bilateral poverty alleviation projects, told Xinhua that these measures are now bearing fruit in Cambodia.

This photo taken on May 12, 2024 shows the Cambodia-China Friendship Multipurpose Building in Tanorn village, Bati district of Takeo province, Cambodia. (Photo by Van Pov/Xinhua)

Take the Cambodia-China Friendship Village for Poverty Alleviation Project. Under the project, concrete roads, clean drinking water system, solar power, drainage system in flood prevention, and other essential public facilities have been developed in the far-flung Tanorn village in Cambodia, bringing remarkable transformations to this small rural town.

Inter-party exchanges are vital for developing national relations. They provide opportunities for political parties from various countries to share experiences in governance and collaborate to find effective solutions to common problems and challenges.

In recent years, the CPC has actively promoted interparty exchanges and shared its wisdom at numerous high-level political dialogue platforms.

Many officials and experts say they appreciate the CPC's dedication to advancing human progress and promoting harmony worldwide.

"Through these interactions, we can work closely together and contribute to solving global issues such as climate change, poverty reduction and public health issues," said Mohammed Ali Mohamed, chairperson of Tanzania's Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Youth League.

Mohamed added that enhanced exchanges among political parties can also promote cultural understanding and build trust, which is essential to maintaining global peace and stability.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)