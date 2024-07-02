Encyclopedia of CPC history published

Xinhua) 09:59, July 02, 2024

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- An encyclopedia of the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has been published, according to the publisher, the Encyclopedia of China Publishing House.

With a total of 2.65 million Chinese characters, the book consists of six sections including a general overview, as well as contents covering the Party's important events, meetings, documents, personages and organizations.

It gives a comprehensive and authoritative summary of the history of the CPC, which celebrated its 103rd founding anniversary on Monday.

According to the publisher, the book was compiled by over 100 Party history experts from across the country over a period of four years.

