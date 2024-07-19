Reform resolution is most important outcome of latest CPC plenum: official

Xinhua) 10:14, July 19, 2024

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The adoption of a reform resolution is the most important outcome of the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, a senior official said Friday.

Tang Fangyu, deputy head of the CPC Central Committee Policy Research Office, made the remarks at a press conference on the guiding principles from the just-concluded plenum.

