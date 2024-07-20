Opinions of non-CPC personages on key reform resolution sought at symposium chaired by Xi

July 20, 2024

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chaired a symposium on May 20 to solicit views and suggestions of non-CPC personages on the drafting of the CPC resolution on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization, it was revealed on Friday.

The key resolution was adopted at the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee held from Monday to Thursday.

The symposium was attended by leaders from the central committees of other political parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and personages with no party affiliation.

Xi said at the event that the aim of convening the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee was to make systematic planning and arrangements for further deepening reform comprehensively and provide strong impetus and institutional guarantees for achieving the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects.

Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Wang Huning, Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang attended the symposium.

Non-CPC personages put forward opinions and suggestions on issues including stimulating economic vitality, further reforming the medical and healthcare systems, advancing high-standard opening up, and promoting integrated development across the Taiwan Strait.

In response, Xi said that it has been a customary practice and fine tradition of the CPC Central Committee to extensively seek opinions from all sectors when conducting research on major issues and formulating documents for important meetings.

Reform measures should fully cover prominent problems standing in the way of advancing Chinese modernization, Xi said, urging efforts to remove deep-seated institutional obstacles and structural problems with a focus on economic structural reform.

Xi also stressed that the enthusiasm, initiative and creativity of the entire Party and nation should be fully mobilized.

It is imperative to continue to pool wisdom to make reform decisions more rational and ensure effective implementation, Xi said.

Reforms must be carried out effectively with well-made plans and targeted policy enforcement, said Xi, warning against losing sight of reality.

