Xi chairs symposium to seek opinions of non-CPC personages on key reform resolution
(Xinhua) 13:06, July 19, 2024
BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chaired a symposium in May to solicit views and suggestions of non-CPC personages on the drafting of the CPC resolution on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization.
