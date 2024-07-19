Xi chairs symposium to seek opinions of non-CPC personages on key reform resolution

Xinhua) 13:06, July 19, 2024

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chaired a symposium in May to solicit views and suggestions of non-CPC personages on the drafting of the CPC resolution on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)