Books on Xi's works, remarks in traditional Chinese characters debut in HK

Xinhua) 08:05, July 18, 2024

This photo taken on July 17, 2024 shows three books on Chinese President Xi Jinping's works and remarks printed in traditional Chinese characters during the launch ceremony in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

HONG KONG, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Three books on Chinese President Xi Jinping's works and remarks printed in traditional Chinese characters debuted on Wednesday at the opening of the Hong Kong Book Fair.

The first and second volumes of "Selected Readings from the Works of Xi Jinping," as well as "Xi Jinping: Chinese Modernization," were published and distributed by Sino United Publishing (Holdings) Ltd. They are now available at bookstores in the special administrative regions (SAR) of Hong Kong and Macao.

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong SAR, as well as representatives of social organizations and the publishing sector in Hong Kong, attended the launch ceremony.

The three books are expected to help readers in Hong Kong and Macao gain a systematic understanding of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, as well as the theories and practices of Chinese modernization.

The books are also of critical significance in guiding Hong Kong and Macao compatriots to increase their sense of identity with the country, the Chinese nation and the Chinese culture, and to work together for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Guests attend the launch ceremony for three books on Chinese President Xi Jinping's works and remarks printed in traditional Chinese characters in Hong Kong, south China, July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Representatives of the Friends of Hong Kong Association, the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association and the Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers receive books on Chinese President Xi Jinping's works and remarks printed in traditional Chinese characters during the launch ceremony in Hong Kong, south China, July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

