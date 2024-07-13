China ready to build community with shared future in new era with Vanuatu: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Prime Minister of the Republic of Vanuatu Charlot Salwai, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Vanuatu Charlot Salwai in Beijing, and expressed China's readiness to work with the Pacific island country to jointly build a China-Vanuatu community with a shared future in the new era.

Noting that Vanuatu is a good friend and partner of China in the Pacific island region, Xi said China and Vanuatu have firmly supported each other on issues concerning core interests since the establishment of diplomatic relations 42 years ago.

Xi said China attaches great importance to the development of China-Vanuatu relations and stands ready to work with Vanuatu to deepen high-level political mutual trust, promote the high-quality building of the Belt and Road, and enhance the all-weather and all-round friendly cooperation to jointly build a China-Vanuatu community with a shared future in the new era.

China hopes to exchange state governance experience with Vanuatu, share development opportunities brought by Chinese modernization, and enhance the synergy of development strategies, Xi said.

China is ready to deepen practical cooperation with Vanuatu in infrastructure, economy, trade and investment, climate change and other fields, and encourages its enterprises to invest in Vanuatu, Xi noted.

Xi emphasized that China is committed to equality among all countries, big or small, and adheres to the principle of combining justice with interests while prioritizing justice. China does not seek major-power competition or geopolitical spheres of influence. It does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries or force them to take sides, he added.

Noting that China is a promoter of and contributor to peaceful coexistence and common development in the Pacific island region, Xi said China is willing to continue providing assistance to the best of its ability for the economic and social development as well as improvement of people's livelihood of the island countries, thereby supporting them in accelerating their efforts to achieve independent and sustainable development goals.

Salwai expressed admiration for China's remarkable development achievements and ongoing efforts for national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization under the outstanding leadership of President Xi. China upholds the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and treats small countries like Vanuatu equally, which fully demonstrates equality and respect, he said.

The Vanuatu government firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and firmly supports China's position on issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Xizang, human rights and the South China Sea, Salwai said. Vanuatu hopes to learn from China's experience in state governance, strengthen the alignment of development strategies with China, and promote practical cooperation in infrastructure, economy, trade and other fields, he added.

The two sides issued a joint statement and agreed to upgrade the comprehensive strategic partnership to build a China-Vanuatu community with a shared future in the new era.

