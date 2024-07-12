Feature: A national anthem testifies to China-Guinea-Bissau friendship

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Umaro Sissoco Embalo, president of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, who is on a state visit to China, at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

"This is a good story in the history of exchanges between our two countries and a witness to the profound friendship between our two peoples," Xi said.

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- In the square outside the east entrance of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping held an official welcome ceremony for President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday, featuring a unique touch: the playing of Guinea-Bissau's national anthem, "This Is Our Well Beloved Motherland."

The anthem, written by Guinea-Bissau's founding father Amilcar Lopes Cabral, has a surprising composer -- Chinese musician Xiao He.

In the later official meeting between the two presidents, Xi talked with a smile about this intriguing detail. "China and Guinea-Bissau have a special history of friendship," he said. "The national anthem of Guinea-Bissau 'This Is Our Well Beloved Motherland,' which was played at the welcome ceremony just now, was written by Amilcar Lopes Cabral, the founding father of Guinea-Bissau, and composed by Chinese musician Xiao He."

In response, Embalo, wearing a red tie with a dark suit, said: "President Xi mentioned our national anthem just now, which we sing every day. It was written by our founding father and composed by a Chinese friend. This is something we will never forget."

He also highlighted China's support before and after the founding of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, saying the two peoples have always stood together.

This photo taken on July 7, 2024 shows a square with a statue of Amilcar Lopes Cabral, the founding father of Guinea-Bissau in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

The history of the national anthem traces back to 1963, when a delegation from then Portuguese Guinea visited China and heard a piece of music by Xiao He. Cabral, a delegate and independence leader of Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde, then asked Xiao to compose a piece that would inspire his people in their fight for independence. Xiao gladly agreed. Drawing inspiration from African music and set to a 1963 poem by Cabral, Xiao composed a song which later became the national anthem of the western African country.

Powerful and heroic in melody, the song fully demonstrates the steel will of the people of Guinea-Bissau in their pursuit of independence. The piece was later adopted by Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde as the national anthem upon their independence from Portugal in 1974.

"It remains Guinea-Bissau's national anthem to this very day," said Guinea-Bissau's ambassador to China Antonio Serifo Embalo. "It's a story that testifies to the enduring friendship between Guinea-Bissau and China."

The long-standing friendship between China and Guinea-Bissau is also evident in their practical cooperation across various fields. Over the years, China has provided substantial support to Guinea-Bissau in areas such as infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and education.

"China truly understands the needs of African countries and is a good partner for them," said Diamantino Lopes, a sociologist and professor at Lusofona University of Guinea-Bissau.

The longstanding half-century traditional friendship has laid a solid foundation for mutually beneficial cooperation today, and China's support in developing talents in education, health, and agriculture is crucial for Guinea-Bissau's development, he said.

