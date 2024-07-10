Home>>
Guinea-Bissau president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 15:40, July 10, 2024
President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
