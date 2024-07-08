Home>>
Guinea-Bissau president to visit China
(Xinhua) 14:57, July 08, 2024
BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau will pay a state visit to China from July 9 to 13, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Monday.
