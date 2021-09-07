Home>>
China opposes coup attempts to seize power in Guinea
(Xinhua) 08:23, September 07, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- China opposed coup attempts to seize power in Guinea and called for the immediate release of the country's president Alpha Conde, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Monday.
"We are closely monitoring the situation in Guinea. We noted relevant statements by the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)," spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference.
"We hope relevant parties can exercise calm and restraint, bear in mind the fundamental interests of the nation and people, resolve the relevant issue through dialogue and consultation and safeguard peace and stability in Guinea," Wang said.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Military coup in Guinea condemned by UN, regional bodies
- Chinese Embassy in Guinea reminds citizens of enhancing protection after coup attempt
- Heavy gunfire heard in Guinea's Conakry
- New Ebola outbreak kills 3 in Guinea: Africa CDC
- Chinese medical experts to aid anti-epidemic fight in Guinea arrive at Conakry
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.