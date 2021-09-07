China opposes coup attempts to seize power in Guinea

Xinhua) 08:23, September 07, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- China opposed coup attempts to seize power in Guinea and called for the immediate release of the country's president Alpha Conde, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Monday.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in Guinea. We noted relevant statements by the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)," spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference.

"We hope relevant parties can exercise calm and restraint, bear in mind the fundamental interests of the nation and people, resolve the relevant issue through dialogue and consultation and safeguard peace and stability in Guinea," Wang said.

