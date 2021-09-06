Heavy gunfire heard in Guinea's Conakry

Xinhua) 09:51, September 06, 2021

CONAKRY, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Heavy gunfire from automatic weapons was heard on Sunday in the urban commune of Kaloum, downtown Conakry, in Guinea, an official source said.

According to a witness contacted by telephone by Xinhua, these shots came from the military garrison known as "Camp Almamy Samory Toure", which houses the defense ministry and the national army staff.

For the moment, no official information has been released to explain the reasons for these shots, in the commune of Kaloum, where the Presidential Palace and several ministerial departments are located. The populations of this commune are still immobilized in the houses and checkpoints have been erected in certain places of the city.

