China hopes Guinea will maintain national stability, development: spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:05, October 09, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China hopes relevant parties in Guinea will make efforts to maintain Guinea's overall national stability and development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Friday.

Zhao made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on Guinea's political processes.

According to media reports, Mamady Doumbouya, Guinea's transitional president, has named Mohamed Beavogui as the nation's transitional prime minister.

Zhao said China hopes that relevant parties in Guinea will continue to adhere to dialogue and consultation, and with the support of regional and international organizations, work hard to maintain overall national stability and development.

He added that China and Guinea have a longstanding friendship, and China is willing to work with Guinea to promote the development of their friendly and cooperative relations.

