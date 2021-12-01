China, Guinea vow to deepen friendly cooperation

Xinhua) 08:55, December 01, 2021

DAKAR, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Guinean Minister of Foreign Affairs Morissanda Kouyate have vowed to deepen friendly cooperation between the two countries.

Wang and Kouyate met in Dakar, the Senegalese capital, on Monday on the sidelines of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Wang said that Guinea was the first sub-Saharan country to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China and the two countries have supported each other in safeguarding independence, promoting national development, and in tackling major challenges such as Ebola and COVID-19.

China appreciates Guinea's prioritizing the friendship with China in its foreign policy, and supports the Guinean people's independent choice of the country's development path, he said.

Wang expressed the confidence that the Guinean people have the wisdom and capacity to advance the country's political transition, adding that China stands ready to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with the Guinean side in the spirit of equality and mutual respect.

China is happy to see that Guinea gains more for its development from China-Africa cooperation, and would work together with Guinea to implement the important Sino-African cooperation programs announced by President Xi Jinping, so as to deepen the practical cooperation with Guinea.

Kouyate, for his part, said China is an important partner cherished by Guinea and that the two sides' mutually beneficial cooperation in infrastructure, resources and telecommunications is full of vitality.

China's success in poverty reduction can serve as a valuable reference for addressing the problem in Africa, he said.

Guinea will steadfastly pursue its policy of friendship with China and expects even stronger bilateral cooperation in various fields, and work together to expedite the economic and social development of Africa as a whole, said Kouyate.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)