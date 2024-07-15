Xi's article on maintaining self-confidence, self-reliance to be published

Xinhua) 16:14, July 15, 2024

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on maintaining self-confidence and self-reliance will be published on Tuesday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 14th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

