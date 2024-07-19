Opinions of non-CPC personages on key reform resolution sought at symposium chaired by Xi

Xinhua) 15:20, July 19, 2024

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chaired a symposium on May 20 to solicit views and suggestions of non-CPC personages on the drafting of the CPC resolution on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization, it was revealed on Friday.

The key resolution was adopted at the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee held from Monday to Thursday.

The symposium was attended by leaders from the central committees of other political parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and personages with no party affiliation.

Xi said at the event that the aim of convening the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee was to make systematic planning and arrangements for further deepening reform comprehensively and provide strong impetus and institutional guarantees for achieving the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)