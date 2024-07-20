Senior political advisors study guiding principles from CPC plenum

Xinhua) 09:43, July 20, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee and secretary of its leading Party members' group, presides over a meeting of the group to study and discuss plans to implement the guiding principles from the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Leading Party members of China's top political advisory body met on Friday to study and discuss plans to implement the guiding principles from the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

The meeting of the leading Party members' group of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) was presided over by the group's secretary, Wang Huning, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

It was stated at the meeting that the plenum was a meeting of significant importance, held during a critical period of China's endeavors to build a great country and move toward national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.

The Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Further Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernization, adopted at the plenum, is another guiding document in the history of the Party, the meeting said.

The leading Party members' group of the CPPCC National Committee expressed confidence and resolve to follow through with reform and opening-up, pledging to rally together to implement the plenum's guiding principles.

It was emphasized at the meeting that the CPPCC, as a major channel for socialist consultative democracy and as a specialized consultative body, should make suggestions on and contribute to further deepening reform comprehensively.

