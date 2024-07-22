Full text: Explanation of resolution of CPC Central Committee on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 08:01, July 22, 2024

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- The Explanation of the Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Further Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernization was made public on Sunday.

The explanation was made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Please see the attachment for the English translation of the full text of this document.

Full text: Explanation of resolution of CPC Central Committee on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)