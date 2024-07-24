Chinese state councilor urges studying, implementing CPC plenum guiding principles

Xinhua) 13:22, July 24, 2024

XINING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin has urged efforts to study and implement the guiding principles of the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, to improve the employment-first policy, and to effectively boost people's wellbeing.

Shen made the remarks during an investigation and research tour on employment and other matters related to people's livelihoods in northwest China's Qinghai Province from Sunday to Tuesday.

During the tour, Shen called for efforts to fully tap into the potential of local industries to boost employment, encourage and support college graduates to start up their businesses in the countryside, and raise the income of flexibly employed people.

Shen also urged efforts to refine the social security system, improve the mechanism to promote high-quality and full employment, and faithfully implement various measures to ensure stable employment.

